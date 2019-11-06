David Curson, Audubon Maryland-DC to Speak on Audubon’s Conservation Work in Maryland on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Huntingtown

Plan to attend an informative program on the conservation work of Audubon-MD-DC, Friday, November 22. The event hosted by Calvert Nature Society and the Calvert County Division of Natural Resources will be held at Kings Landing Park in Huntingtown from 6-9 p.m.

Audubon Maryland-DC is the region’s leading voice for the conservation and protection of natural resources for birds. David R. Curson, Director of Bird Conservation, will discuss Audubon’s conservation work focusing on two areas of activity – stewardship and advocacy to protect and enhance the Important Bird Areas network, and climate adaptation program for tidal marshes.



Rapid sea level rise threatens the survival of the tidal salt marsh ecosystem during the current century. Audubon is working with Federal, State and NGO partners to ensure that Maryland’s salt marshes and their birds do survive, by implementing innovative strategies including thin-layer sediment application, removing salt-stressed trees to facilitate the transition of dying forests to salt marsh, and enhancing tidal exchange through hydrological management.

The event is free to the public. Refreshments, coffee, tea and soft drinks will be provided.

On Friday, November 22, from 6:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., at the Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Rd, Wisner Hall, in Huntingtown, MD 20639

Sign up at https://www.calvertparks.org/event-3598626. Advance reservations are requested. Details are on the registration page. For more information contact the Natural Resources office, 410-535-5327, CypressSwamp@CalvertCountyMD.gov

This free lecture is made possible through funding from Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust.

