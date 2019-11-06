Michael Allen “Mike” Hall, 62, of Lusby, MD passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Calvert County Nursing Center. Born July 2, 1957 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Leander W. Hall and Dennie D. (Sturdivant) Hall.

Mike graduated from Calvert High School. He began working at the golf course in Lusby before pursuing a career in the Calvert County Government in April 1980. He worked at various parks until obtaining a position in the Housing Authority in 1989. He worked his way up to Chief Maintenance Supervisor and held this position until his retirement in August 2006. Mike is known for his love of the Orioles baseball team and the Green Bay Packers football team. He loved to watch westerns as well as police and detective shows. In his younger days he enjoyed movies, amusement parks and bowling. He will be greatly missed and loved by all those who knew him.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Jessica Hall of Lusby, MD; and siblings, Alexander H. Hall of Lusby, MD, Bradford W. Hall of Conway, SC, Faye Bowen of Prince Frederick, MD, and Barbara Etzel of Severna Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Hall, Bob Hall, Larry Hall, Myrtle Hance and Bertie Hagelin.