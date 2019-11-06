Bambi Lee Cusic, “Goose”, 37, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 31, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 7, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD she was the loving daughter to Connie Anita Lyon Cusic of Bushwood, MD and John Timothy Cusic.

Bambi is survived by her daughter Carlee Paige Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, siblings Kristie K. Cusic, John T. Cusic, Jr, Leslie A. Alvey, and Jesse M. Lyon. She was preceded in death by her son Brandon M. Weber.

Bambi graduated from Chopticon High School in 2000. She was an EKG Technician at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Bambi enjoyed softball, and bowling.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Lyon, John T. Cusic, Jr., Alex Sterneck, DJ Lyon, Damien Wilson, and Micky Long.