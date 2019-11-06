Patricia Clarke Lynch, 84, “Trixie”

Patricia Clarke Lynch, known to friends as “Trixie”, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 84 years. A native of St. Mary’s County, Maryland she was born on February 1, 1935 in St. Inigoes, MD. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Clarke, Senior and Evelyn Sherbert Clarke. She is survived by her brother Harry Weems Clarke of St. Inigoes, MD. Her eldest brother Thomas B. Clarke, Jr. passed away in 2015.

Trixie attended St. Michael’s School for 8 years before entering Great Mills High School. She graduated from Great Mills High School in 1953 as a very active member of the student body. She enjoyed sports, being a cheerleader, and student government. She attended St. Mary’s Seminary Junior College, in St. Mary’s City, MD studying business for 1 year.

In 1954, she began a short career as an Administrative Aide at the Armament Test Division at the U.S. Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River, MD. This is where she met the love of her life, the late Jack Lynch who passed away May, 18, 2018. On September 6, 1958 she married John F. Lynch, known as “Jack” to friends. Trixie retired from work in 1959 to begin a family and build a home on St. Inigoes Creek, MD. Trixie raised 4 sons and enjoyed a wonderful life with family and friends on the water boating, crabbing, and swimming. Trixie loved her flower gardens and being outdoors. She was a long time member of the Mistress Brent Garden Club, and served as president in 1986. Her favorite gardening event was decorating the State House for Christmas.

Trixie was a member of the Technical Support Division Wives Club for several years, serving as the Vice-President in 1969, hosting luncheons and events, and enjoyed being active in the community. Trixie continued to enjoy attending and hosting luncheons and traveling together with their close friends.

Trixie will be lovingly remembered by her family. Thomas J. Lynch (Susan) of St. Inigoes, MD, Kathy Lynch of Crofton, MD wife of deceased son Dr. Timothy M. Lynch, Paul A. Lynch (Kimberly) of St. Inigoes, MD, and Patrick K. Lynch (Holly) of Honolulu, HI. Grandchildren Megan Gyorda (John) of Annapolis, MD Jeffery Lynch of Crofton, Abigail Lynch of New York, NY Victoria Lynch of St. Inigoes, MD, Emily Lynch of St. Inigoes, MD, Kameryn McFadden (R.J.) of San Diego CA, Samuel Lynch of Crofton, MD, Allison Lynch of St. Inigoes, MD, Ethan Lynch and Kennedy Lynch of Honolulu, HI. Trixie had four great-grandchildren; Nathaniel and Ellie Lynch of St. Inigoes, MD, and Isabelle Grace and John Bennett Gyorda of Annapolis, MD.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery Ridge, MD.