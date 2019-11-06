Tammy Louise Tippett, 47, of Avenue, MD passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the loving daughter of John (Dike) Tippett, and the late Gloria Ann Tippett of Avenue, MD. Tammy is survived by her brother John Gregory Tippett of California, MD. She was preceded in death by her sister Cheryl Marie Tippett.

Tammy graduated from Chopticon High School in 1990, and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was previously employed as a clerk at ACE Hardware, Leonardtown, MD. Tammy enjoyed listening to music, puzzles, watching movies, cooking and sharing meals with her family, particularly the many Thanksgiving dinners that she hosted. Tammy truly enjoyed visiting and sharing laughter with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609