Inez Hilda “Mink” Harper, 89, of Temple Hills, MD received her wings on October 31, 2019. She was born in Laplata, MD on October 17, 1930 and is the daughter of the late James and Catherine Jackson.

Inez affectionately known as “Mink” enjoyed spending time with her family and praising the Lord no matter who, when or where she found herself.

Inez is survived by her sons, Tyrone Harper, Winston Harper, Anthony Harper, Sr.; and daughters Mayo Dickens and Tondria Reid. She is also survived by her six (6) grandchildren, Laneka Henriques, Lawirene Harper, III, Reginald Curtis, Anthony Harper, Jr., Aiyonia Harper and Thomas Reid, Jr.; three (3) great grandsons, Louis and Lawrence Henriques and Kash Harper and a host of family and friends.

Mink was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Lawirene Harper Sr.; son, Lawriene Harper Jr.; and daughter Hilda Fields.

The family will receive friends for Inez’s Homegoing Celebration on November 9, 2019 from 9-11am at Rock Creek Baptist Church, 6707 Woodyard Road, Upper Marlboro, MD, followed with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

