Wesley Melvin Linn, Sr., 50, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away unexpectedly in Clinton, MD on November 1, 2019.

He was born on December 16, 1968 in Cheverly, MD to the late James Howard Linn and Shirlenne Jean Swick Linn.

Wes graduated from Chopticon High School and went on to become an auto mechanic for 32 years, currently working at Ourisman Chevrolet.

Family and friends were important to Wes and he enjoyed spending time with them. He loved going fishing with his children and taking them to the range to target shoot. He was always fond of racing and liked to watch or attend car and motorcycle races whenever he could. He especially cherished watching his son, Kaleb, race BMX bikes and he enjoyed their time together working on Kaleb’s bike. Wes loved building and tinkering with all kinds of things. He was always around to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Like his father, he had a love for animals and would always help one in need and he was often known to bring home a stray.

Wes is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie L.; his children, Wesley M. Linn, Jr., Kelsey M., Kaycee N., Kylie R. and Kaleb N. Linn all of Mechanicsville; and his siblings, Sheila B. Linn (Scott) of White Plains and Michael A. Linn of Charlotte Hall.

The family will receive friends for Wes’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home, with Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD