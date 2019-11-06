Jason Earl Richards, 33, of Mechanicsville, MD died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 12, 1986 in Clinton, Maryland to Donald Vinson Richards and Donna Charlene Frost Richards of Mechanicsville, MD.

Jason graduated from Chopticon High School and went on to become a HVAC Technician that could work circles around most people. Never one to sit still; Jason loved to ride dirt bikes and motorcycles. Above all, Jason loved his family and friends. He was a jokester who adored teasing his own children, nieces, nephews and friends. Jason had a heart of gold and when he loved he loved with all of it.

There was never a dull moment when he was around. With the spirit of a tiger, he was always a fighter from the day he was born at only 4 lbs. He fought through life with things we will never understand but even through it all, he reached out and found the Lord. Jason was a strong believer in God and found peace in his belief.

God chose to take him home where he will no longer have the struggles he suffered on earth. We know he is at peace with Jesus. I know Jason would want us to say if there is anyone out there searching for the Lord, it’s never too late. Jason was loved by many and will be missed every single day.

Jason is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna Richards; children Landon Earl Richards of Waldorf, MD; Layla Richards of Mechanicsville, MD and Haisley Richards of Bel Alton, MD; and his siblings, Vinnie Richards of Princeton, Texas, Missy Richards of Mechanicsville, MD; nephews, Thomas Gardner of Mechanicsville, MD, Vinnie Richards and niece, Kaylinn Richards, of Mechanicsville, MD. He preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Goldie Irene Frost.

A Life Celebration for Jason will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD