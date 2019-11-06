Mary Ann Cook, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2019.

Mary Ann was born on January 16, 1949 at Bethesda Naval Hospital to the late Rodrick and Annabelle Thomas of Bradberry Heights, MD.

It was in Bradberry Heights that Mary met her husband Tommy Cook Sr., who she was married to for over 52 years. They were best friends, lovers, and each other’s rock.

Mary Ann enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and bargain shopping. If there was a coupon, then there was a reason to shop.

She was loved and adored by her family and friends. She will be missed by all. Though she is gone, she made her mark on so many lives and left behind endless loving memories.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Tommy Cook Sr.; children Jimmy (Kim) Cook, Tammy (John) Naumoff; mother, Annabelle Thomas; sister, Brenda (Bruce) Besore; daughter-in-law Anita Cook; grandchildren, Amber, Shelley, Shawn, Britney, Lexi, Camryn, AJ, and Shane; great grandchildren, Bentley, Haillie, Vinny, Brystol, Jase and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rodrick Thomas, son, Tommy Cook Jr., sister, Linda Betts and her husband, Dave Betts and her nephew, Steve Betts.

The family will receive friends for Mary Ann’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home, with interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.