St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 11/6/2019

On October 3, 2019, detectives from the Vice Narcotics Division executed a search warrant in the 26800 block of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville. Timothy Jerome Baker, age 53 of Great Mills, was located at the address in possession of a homemade CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Baker was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

On October 10, 2019, Cpl. Labanowski, responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, to conduct an investigation into Shawn Michael Clarke, age 37 of Mechanicsville, providing his medication to a fellow inmate. Investigation determined Clarke, was legally prescribed medication, and instead of taking it as directed he was hiding the medication and then receiving goods from another inmate for the medication. Clarke was charged with CDS: Distribution, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Contraband Delivery, Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement, and CDS: Deliver-Confinement.

On October 10, 2019, Dep. Burgess responded to the 22600 block of Othello Lane in California, to serve a a protective order. While on scene, Dep. Burgess became aware there was already a valid order in place prohibiting Andrew Nickolas Fenwick, age 22 of California, from having any contact with the victim. Fenwick was violating the order by having continual contact with the victim. Fenwick was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

On October 12, 2019, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined the victims were attempting to stop Justin Lee Campbell, age 39 of Lexington Park, from driving, and he proceeded to punch and grab both victims by the neck causing visible injury. Campbell was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

On October 12, 2019, Cpl. Handy responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joseph Cephaus Harrod, age 58 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by punching, kicking, and throwing a shoe at the victim. Harrod was charged with Assault 2nd Degree

On October 14, 2019, Cpl. Graves responded to the 21400 block of Elegant Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined while the parties were arguing in the kitchen, Kristine Anne Hollinde, age 52 of Lexington Park, punched the victim in the shoulder. Hollinde was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

On October 21, 2019, Dep. Shelko responded to the Circuit Court House in Leonardtown for the reported assault. Investigation determined Ashten Lorenzo Brown, age 32 of Waldorf, grabbed the juvenile victim by the arm, and assaulted two other victims by striking one with his elbow and pushing another victim into a counter. Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

On October 21, 2019, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 21600 block of Susan Lane in Lexington Park for the reported burglary. Investigation determined Christopher Michael Sneed, age 28 with no fixed address, entered the victim’s apartment without the victim’s consent. Sneed then refused to leave the apartment when told to do so by the victim. Sneed was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Trespass-Private Property.

On October 23, 2019, Dep. Manns responded to the 24800 block of Iron Horse Lane in Hollywood, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Francis Xavier Reardon, age 53 of Hollywood, responded to the victim’s residence and demanded the victim come outside. When the victim did not come outside, Reardon broke out the window to the victim’s bedroom. Reardon was arrested on scene and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

On October 21, 2019, Dep. Hersh responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Leslie Ann Almberg, age 39 of Leonardtown, and Dailisa Charmainge Mease, age 28 with no fixed address, were involved in an argument, when both parties began to mutually assault each other. Almberg and Mease were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

On October 16, 2019, Dep. Shelko responded to the 25600 block of Grandiflora Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Thomas Aaron Thomas Caparella-Monat, age 27 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim during an argument by striking the victim in the face. Caparella-Monat also kicked the victim’s mirror, shattering the mirror. Caparella-Monat was charged with Assault Second Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

On October 17, 2019, DFC. Ball responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown, for the reported pretrial violation. Investigation determined Charles Edward Summers, age 36 of California, was brought into the detention center and located in Summers’ pocket was a pill bottle containing suspected Clonazepam. Summers was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement, and Possess CDS While at a Place of Confinement.

On October 20, 2019, Cpl. LeFave responded to the reported assault in the 43900 block of Peony Place in California. Investigation determined Andre Gregory Passie, age 30 of California, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim into a door during an argument. Passie was arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree.

On October 20, 2019, Dep. Burgess responded to the 23800 block of Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined during an argument Crystal Ann Hebb, age 30 of Hollywood, assaulted two victims. Hebb assaulted one victim by shoving and striking the victim, and threw numerous items at the second victim. The second victim was struck by one of the items thrown by Hebb. Hebb was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault Second Degree.

On October 21, 2019, Dep. Shelko responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown for the reported drug test violation. Investigation determined Daniel Holley Dement, age 52 of Lexington Park, responded to the facility to provide a drug/alcohol test sample as court ordered. Dement attempted to use a hidden sponge that was saturated in water, to provide the sample. Dement was arrested and charged with Alter Drug/Alcohol Test.

On October 22, 2019, DFC. D. Smith responded to 24800 block of Iron Horse Lane in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined David James Abell, age 42 of Hollywood, assaulted the victim during an argument. Abell grabbed the victim by the throat and threw the victim onto furniture in the residence. Abell was arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree.