The Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting in Bowie

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the Lake Arbor community near Bowie. The decedent is 19-year-old Trey Scotland of Bowie.

On November 4th, at approximately 10:45 pm, patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairlakes Place.

Officers found the decedent in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Scotland was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

