Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 11/6/2019

On October 9, 2019, Deputy Gilmore conducted a traffic stop on Horace Ward Road in Owings. The tags on the vehicle were reported stolen through the Aberdeen Police Department. The driver of the vehicle gave a false name on the scene. The driver was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was identified as Jeremy Curtis Sessoms, 37. Sessoms had multiple warrants through the Calvert County and Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, as well as driving while revoked and suspended. Sessoms was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, False Statement to Peace Officer, and multiple traffic citations.

On October 10, 2019 Deputy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings. Calvert Emergency Communications advised the driver, Tasco Cassandra Plater, 50, had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Plater was detained and a search of her vehicle was conducted which resulted in a silver spoon with black burn marks and white residue. Plater was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Correctional Deputy Anaya conducted a search of Plater which resulted in a folded dollar bill containing suspected cocaine, and a white piece of plastic containing suspected crack cocaine. Plater was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband in a place of Confinement.

On October 10, 2019 Deputy Parks responded to the Prince Frederick Dodge Dealership for the report of a suspicious person(s). The complainant advised there were two individuals walking around the lot with an impact drill. Upon making contact with the two suspects, Briane Baxter Kelley, 24, and Cameron James Ronie, 24,. Deputies observed 2 Dodge Challenger rim and tire sets in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle. A search of Ronie resulted in 10 lug nuts in his back pocket, which Ronie advised belonged to the rim and tire set inside his vehicle. Deputies located a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot propped up with rocks and missing its driver side tires. Kelley and Ronie were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, Trespassing on Private Property, Malicious Destruction of Property > $1,000, Burglary- 4th Degree Theft, and Rogue and Vagabond.

On October 11, 2019 Deputy Bowlan conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of D Street and 26th Street in Chesapeake Beach. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, Deputy Bowlan observed an open beer can belonging to the passenger, Kenneth Wayne Sullivan, 57. Calvert Emergency Communications confirmed that Sullivan had two active warrants through St. Mary’s County. Sullivan was detained and a search was conducted which resulted in a white and blue crusher with a white powdery residue. Sullivan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On October 12, 2019 Deputy Bowlan responded to Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive in North Beach for a parking complaint. Upon arrival, Deputy Bowlan made contact with the complainant, John Brian Bubner, 48, who advised his neighbor was parked in his spot. While Deputies spoke with the neighbor, Bubner became disorderly. Bubner was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of Law Enforcement.

On October 12, 2019 Deputy Denton was conducting a patrol check at Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick when he was approached by a citizen reporting an intoxicated male laying on the sidewalk of Safeway. Upon arrival, Deputy Denton observed Joseph Frank Partonen, 56, lying on his back on the sidewalk with a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person and an open beverage next to him. Partonen was previously issued trespass warnings for this location in August of 2013 and July of 2017. Partonen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Private Property.

On October 16, 2019 Deputy Boerum responded to Safeway in Prince Frederick for a male who was slumped over outside. Upon arrival, Deputy Boerum observed the suspect, Joseph Frank Partonen, 56, who appeared to be passed out near the bushes with a 12 pack of beer. Upon making contact with Partonen, Deputy Boerum noticed an open beer in his hand and the strong odor of alcohol emitting from Partonen’s breath and person. Partonen was previously issued a lifetime ban from the shopping center in August of 2013. Partonen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Private Property.

On October 16, 2019 Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 at Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. After making contact with the driver, Cassandra Bechas, 57, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to a friend and did not have current registration. Bechas’ was also driving on a suspended license. A search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a cigarette pack containing a black pipe with copper wire inside, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle. A search of Bechas and her belongings resulted in three cut straws with residue, two unlabeled prescription bottles containing various medications and a pill grinder. Bechas was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where a secondary search was conducted which resulted in a small baggie and cut straw, both containing Oxycodone residue, in addition it was discovered she was in possession of urine used for altering a drug/alcohol test. Bechas was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test, and Possession of CDS while Confined/Detained.

On October 14, 2019 Deputy Wilder conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, it was determined that the vehicle was not currently registered or insured, and the driver’s license was suspended. A search of the vehicle was conducted prior to the vehicle being towed from the scene which revealed a prescription bottle belonging to the passenger, John Edward Smith IV, 40, containing pills not indicated on the bottle. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was searched upon entry by Correctional Deputy Jones. CD Jones located a small baggie containing a white powder residue suspected to be Heroin. Smith was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS while Confined/Detained.

On October 18, 2019 Deputy R. Evans and Corporal Robshaw conducted a traffic stop on Madeline Drive in St. Leonard. Upon making contact with the driver, Deputy Evans noticed the odor of alcohol emitting from her person. While attempting to conduct the investigation, Deputies were approached by David Jeremy Craft, 39, who was questioning what was happening. Craft was advised multiple times to step aside and let the Officers conduct their investigation and return to his residence, but Craft would not comply and continued to interfere. Craft was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order. The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where it was determined Jennifer Elizabeth Turpin, 44, provided a false name on scene and was charged with False Statement to Law Enforcement and multiple traffic citations.

On October 22, 2019 Deputy Buckler and Deputy Cress were patrolling in the area of Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach and observed two subjects, who appeared extremely intoxicated, walking down the street. Deputies observed one of the subjects, Larry Ward, 50 (No photo provided), fall into the marsh while walking and were able to remove him and stand him up. While attempting to walk, Ward fell into the marsh a second time and was removed by Deputies who reported a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. While detaining Ward, Deputies observed the second subject, Dennis Erich, 50, exit a nearby store. Deputies advised Erich he could take possession of the bags Ward was carrying after they were searched. During this search, Erich was advised numerous times to step away from the Deputies, and to stop yelling expletives. Erich did not comply and was also detained. Both Ward and Erich were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Ward was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance and Erich was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On October 23, 2019 Correctional Deputy Roberts conducted an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Calvert County Detention Center. Incarcerated inmate, Nicholas Kelson, 25, became angry with staff and urinated outside his cell onto the floor. Decontamination materials were used to clean up the bodily fluids, and Kelson was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Valued <$1,000. No photo provided.

On October 24, 2019 Deputy Parks responded to Stamper Court in Prince Frederick for the report of possible trespassing. Upon entering the residence and speaking with the complainant, the subject in question, Troy Gray, 27, fled on foot. Deputy Parks pursued Gray, advising him to stop. Gray did not obey and continued to flee. Deputy Parks followed him into the woods at Harriet Tubman Drive where Gray was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order.

On October 24, 2019 Deputy Deleon-Suero responded to the District Court Building in Prince Frederick for the report of CDS activity. Upon arrival, Deputy Deleon-Suero made contact with Security Officer Offer who advised Aaron Edward Stairs, 32, was acting erratic and paraphernalia was located in his bag when passing the entry checkpoint. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised Stairs had an active bench warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Stairs was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and served with his warrant.

On October 27, 2019 Deputy Buckler responded to 16th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the complainant advised a male, Austin George Suttle, 34, was attempting to break in their rear sliding glass door, but had left the residence prior to Deputies arriving. Deputies were then dispatched to another residence of 12th Street in Chesapeake Beach for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies located Suttle sitting on a chair at the rear of the residence. The complainant advised that they were awoken by a male banging on the front door demanding to be let inside. The male, Suttle, then went to the rear door and was trying to open it and get inside. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Suttle’s breath. Suttle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary- 4th Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

On October 28, 2019 Deputy Savick conducted a traffic stop at Southern Maryland Boulevard and Kerry Anne Lane in Dunkirk. While approaching the vehicle, Deputy Savick detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver, Ashley Dean Cathro, 30, advised she did have marijuana in the vehicle and a search was conducted which revealed a large mason jar containing marijuana as well as a plastic bag containing (20) orange Adderall pills for which Cathro did not have a prescription. Cathro was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana.

On October 29, 2019 deputies observed a drug transaction from a vehicle in Prince Frederick. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where they found Paul Douglas Rhodes Jr., 39, to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and CDS paraphernalia. Rhodes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.