The Calvert Marine Museum Selected as Beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the Month of November

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) has been selected as a beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the month of November.

The Giant Food Community Bag Program, which launched in July 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

CMM was selected as the November beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Giant Food located at 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, Maryland. CMM will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable bag is purchased at this location during November, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are so honored to have been selected by our local Giant Food store,” said Vanessa Gill, Calvert Marine Museum Director of Promotions. “The museum relies on many of our neighboring businesses and is fortunate to have such a variety of amazing community partners. The funds raised from November’s Giant Food Community Bag Program will support CMM’s educational and research efforts.”

