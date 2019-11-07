Glenn Miachel Long, 66, of Lusby, MD passed away on November 1, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born February 25, 1953 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of the late Franklin William Long and Shirley Jeanette (Berry) Long.

Glenn graduated from Parkdale Senior High in 1971 and moved to Calvert County from Riverdale, MD in 1992. He was a Customer Greeter for Walmart for twenty years, retiring in 2014. Glenn is survived by his brother, Franklin William Long, Jr. of Lusby, MD.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 90 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688.

