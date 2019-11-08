The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Theft Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured for theft.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 9:30 p.m., the suspects removed nine Passport brand external hard drives from a locked display case at the California Walmart store and left the business without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Rycyzyn at 301-475-4200, ext. *8030 or email michael.rycyzyn@stmarysmd.com. Case # 61344-19

