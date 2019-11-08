Calvert Hospice Announces 4th Annual Festival of Wreaths on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce our 4th annual Festival of Wreaths. This fun, family-friendly event will be held November 23 from 10 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick. Admission is FREE! There’s something for every member of the family at the Festival of Wreaths. Beautiful, handcrafted wreaths will be on display; this year, you will be able to bid on your favorite wreaths via cell phone all day, or let our helpful staff help you create a bid. We will also have a selection of wreaths and other items for immediate purchase.

For a small donation you can make your own holiday crafts and centerpieces. Create some fun crafts with your kids and visit with Santa. This year, families can enjoy balloon animals, a magic show, and face painting! Participate in our Spree Wreath raffle with prizes worth hundreds of dollars! Find gifts for friends and family at the pop-up Shoppe for Hospice, purchase poinsettias for early holiday decorating, and more. Local food vendors will be on site with tasty treats for sale! John Luskey will perform between 11 am – 12 pm; come enjoy holiday music with us!

Would you like to donate a handcrafted wreath for the event? Perhaps your business would like to be a sponsor? Event sponsorship is a wonderful way to support a great cause and gain exposure for your company.

Contact us for more information or visit our website https://calverthospice.org/festival-of-wreaths

