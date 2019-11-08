Calvert Hospice Announces 4th Annual Festival of Wreaths on Saturday, November 23, 2019

November 8, 2019

Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce our 4th annual Festival of Wreaths. This fun, family-friendly event will be held November 23 from 10 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick. Admission is FREE! There’s something for every member of the family at the Festival of Wreaths. Beautiful, handcrafted wreaths will be on display; this year, you will be able to bid on your favorite wreaths via cell phone all day, or let our helpful staff help you create a bid. We will also have a selection of wreaths and other items for immediate purchase.

For a small donation you can make your own holiday crafts and centerpieces. Create some fun crafts with your kids and visit with Santa. This year, families can enjoy balloon animals, a magic show, and face painting! Participate in our Spree Wreath raffle with prizes worth hundreds of dollars! Find gifts for friends and family at the pop-up Shoppe for Hospice, purchase poinsettias for early holiday decorating, and more. Local food vendors will be on site with tasty treats for sale! John Luskey will perform between 11 am – 12 pm; come enjoy holiday music with us!

Would you like to donate a handcrafted wreath for the event? Perhaps your business would like to be a sponsor? Event sponsorship is a wonderful way to support a great cause and gain exposure for your company.

Contact us for more information or visit our website https://calverthospice.org/festival-of-wreaths


This entry was posted on November 8, 2019 at 5:02 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.