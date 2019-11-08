Great Mills Woman Arrested for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Boys

Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the household/family member, and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct

Trooper First Class D. Brill, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrested Williams on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, for the rape and sexual abuse of two male teens, 13 and a 15-year-old, who are brothers.

Williams admitted to police she had engaged in sex with them on multiple occasions and had sex with the 13-year old approximately 50 times, and started having sex with him when he was 12.

In a phone call Williams confessed to having sexual intercourse with both of them, and believed that the 13-year-old was the father of her unborn baby.

Williams is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

