Great Mills Woman Arrested for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Boys

November 8, 2019
Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills

Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills

Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the household/family member, and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct

Trooper First Class D. Brill, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrested Williams on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, for the rape and sexual abuse of two male teens, 13 and a 15-year-old, who are brothers.

Williams admitted to police she had engaged in sex with them on multiple occasions and had sex with the 13-year old approximately 50 times, and started having sex with him when he was 12.

In a phone call Williams confessed to having sexual intercourse with both of them, and believed that the 13-year-old was the father of her unborn baby.

Williams is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills

Taunese R. Williams, 19, of Great Mills

This entry was posted on November 8, 2019 at 1:14 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to Great Mills Woman Arrested for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Teen Boys

  1. WhatBabyDaddy? on November 8, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    … this story is going to get wierd quickly …

    Reply
  2. Stmaries on November 8, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Let me guess mental illness

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 8, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Jail is too good for child predators

    Reply
  4. TRUTH TELLER on November 8, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    YOU BIG DUMMY!!!!!!!!!! HERE MY WIFE AND I WAS GOING TO HELP TRY TO GET YOU A JOB AND PLACE TO STAY BECAUSE THE FATHER OF THE TWO BOYS WAS HAVING SEX WITH YOU. I PRAY THAT YOUO GET THE HELP THAT YOUR ASS NEEDS.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous #13 on November 8, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    That is one crazy woman. SMH

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on November 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Sicko!

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on November 8, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Thoughts and prayers.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on November 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Oh my. I thought only creepy old white dudes committed heinous acts like this. C’mon Jrock, where you at?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.