VIDEO: One Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Causing Rollover Crash in Hollywood

On Friday, November 8, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Sotterley Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned in the roadway, and the second vehicle in the parking lot of the Burchmart.

One patient from the overturned vehicle was trapped, however, they were able to self-extricate prior to fire and rescue arriving on the scene.

Maryland State Police Troopers administered several field sobriety tests on the driver of the black sedan, all of which he failed. The driver was arrested on the scene by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack under the suspicion of impaired driving.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. The driver of the overturned vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently handling the investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

__________________________________

While assisting the Maryland State Troopers on the scene of the crash. Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a nearby running vehicle which had been parked at the Burchmart for at least 15 minutes, with the driver appearing to be unconscious or asleep.

Officers made contact with the driver who appeared to be confused along with having slurred speech When told to move the vehicle, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and back into drive multiple times before being told to park the vehicle and stop, almost hitting the parking space barrier protection for the kerosine pump. The suspect stopped the vehicle and was detained for suspicious behavior, and while getting out of the vehicle, Deputies located pipes and suspected drugs when detaining him, and recovered multiple pieces of evidence from the suspect and vehicle.

