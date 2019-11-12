No Injuries Reported After Structure Fire at Gallant Green Bar in Waldorf

On Friday, November 8, 2019, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters from Charles County, Prince George’s County, and St. Mary’s County responded to the Gallant Green Bar at 14901 Woodville Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire with one person trapped on the second floor.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story commercial building, the owner stated the subject trapped was able to escape prior to the arrival of crews.

The damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $10,000.

Firefighters quickly entered the structure and reported all primary and secondary searches on the second floor and first floor were negative, with the employee stating no one was on the second floor, and all occupants were able to escape with none, or minor injuries.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated one employee for precautionary reasons. He signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

Over 40 firefighters responded to the scene with firefighters extinguishing the fire in under 15 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal determined the accidental fire was the result of a malfunction of the furnace.

The fire was discovered quickly by the owner and a passer-by.

All photos are courtesy of the Benedict, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

