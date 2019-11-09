The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Chief, President, Firefighter, and Life Member Jimmy Rye

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of another long-time member Jimmy Rye, Past Chief, Past President, Firefighter, and Life Member passed away yesterday evening after a long illness.

For many decades, he served our Department and community and held numerous ranks within the Department. His fire service career touched many, and he was especially proud of Company 4’s station and apparatus.

The family will be announcing plans to mark his passing soon. Once arrangements have been made, we will notify you with a formal letter. Could you please pass the word among those who knew and worked with Jimmy over the years.

