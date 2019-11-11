Historic St. Mary’s City Offering Holiday Workshops Starting Saturday, December 7, and Saturday, December 14

Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) has opened registration for two different holiday workshops, each focusing on natural crafts.

The first invites guests to bundle up, celebrate the season, and join HSMC December 7, from 12:30 p.m., to 2:30 p.m., for the Holiday Craft workshop, featuring crafts from the past. Attendees will be able to dip a candle, make a wool angel, and be a part of a traditional wassail celebration. This workshop is by registration only, with prepayment required upon registration. The cost is $10 (free for Friends members of HSMC). The program is appropriate for children ages five and older. Those that register may check in on the day of the program at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary, 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland 20686.



HSMC has brought back the popular Evergreen Workshop, which will take place on December 14 from 10 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., The fun seasonal craft workshop will have you design a holiday centerpiece that is uniquely yours using a variety of fresh evergreens. Light refreshments and materials will be provided. Attendees are recommended to bring their own hand clippers; all other materials will be provided. Cost for the program is $40 ($30 for Friends members of HSMC).

The workshop is recommended for ages 12 and older. Registration is required, with pre-payment due upon registration.

Those who wish to register or receive more information about either workshop may contact (240) 895-4990 or email Info@DigsHistory.org.

Space is limited for both workshops.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland.

For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or Info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.

