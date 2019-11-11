Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Owings Injures Three

On Sunday November 10, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 2 and Mount Harmony Road in Owings, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

While units were responding, dispatchers upgraded the assignment as an overturned vehicle with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision, with one vehicle overturned and on its side, with two subjects trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated two patients from the overturned vehicle in approximately 20 minutes. All patients were reported to be conscious.

Three patients were transported to area unknown medical centers.

Police are currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

