MSE Unveils Phase II of Renovations and Enhancements to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has announced the completion of the second phase of renovations and cutting-edge upgrades to the fan experience at Capital One Arena as part of an additional $30 million renovation investment in the venue. The entirely privately-funded project complemented the $40 million renovation at the arena the summer of 2018.

Capital One Arena has utilized the latest in LED video technology to completely transform the in-arena experience and bring fans closer than ever to all the action. The commitment to best-in-class LED displays began with Phase I Renovations which updated more than 350 arena network television screens, 85 98-inch screens, 50 55-inch screens and 23 large format LED boards around the concourse, allowing fans to experience the best of sports technology as they enjoy one of the premier arenas in the country.

One of the Largest 360-Degree Continuous Video Screens in Sports: A revolutionary new centerhung scoreboard that will feature:

One of the largest 360-degree continuous video screen of any arena in the United States with over 7,000 total square feet of SMART LED display

Eight distinct display areas, delivering not just video of the action but real-time stats, scores, and updates

First ever 4mm pixel pitch with eight sizes and a retractable display

Ability to retract for customized and enhanced fan entertainment

Sightlines for VIP seatholders to underbelly screens for live game and replay action

Revolutionary Two-Sided DualTV™ Boards: Four state-of-the-art two-sided, curved DualTV boards in the corners of the arena will ensure every fan has a premium view of all the action and feature live action, statistics, betting lines and other news items. The boards boast more than 2,200 square feet of HD LED video display arena-side and the first back-side LED video display in the industry. Over 1,000 square feet of HD LED video display on the back-side will deliver stats and scores alongside live action.

A Gravity-Defying SkyRing Display: For the first time in an indoor arena, Capital One Arena features an incredible SkyRing that will feature over 9,000 square feet of LED video, wrapping the roofline of the arena bowl.

Measures 390 feet in diameter – the largest display in any U.S. arena to date

Over 9,250 square feet of LED display area

1,230 square foot circumference wraps the arena

Best-in-class HD with true-to-color quality

Wrapped to Perfection Ribbon Boards: All ribbon boards received an update with new, unrivaled 10mm LED boards delivering an exceptional picture for fans.

Updated Upper and Lower Fascia ribbons with 1,600 square feet of brand-new LED

Addition of two new end zone ribbons adding more than 1,040 additional square feet of LED display to Capital One Arena

True-to-color quality

New LED Sports and Bowl Lighting: All sports and seating lighting were replaced with new LED lighting.

Tunable white fixtures for customizable sports lighting

Color-changing LED lights for customized arena bowl lighting

Stronger lumen output per fixture

Environmentally conscientious 60 to 75 percent energy-use reduction

Modernized 200 Level Concourse and Updated Suites: The Kettler Loft 200 level concourse joined the previously-renovated 100 and 400 levels in receiving a complete makeover, including new flooring, new lighting, and sleek new décor. Suites also received new seats and carpeting.

What They’re Saying About Phase II of Renovations at Capital One Arena: David Touhey, President – Venues, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

“With this latest round of renovations and upgrades at Capital One Arena, we have raised the game once again in terms of best-in-class arena experience for sports and entertainment. Features such as one of the largest 360-degree continuous screen in sports and access to live action, stats and betting lines via dual-vision corner boards and the 9,000 square foot SkyRing make Capital One Arena one of the top digitally-integrated venues in the world.”

Jim Van Stone, President/Chief Commercial Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

“Investing in the best technology available to provide fans with a superior in-venue experience is incredibly important to us at Monumental. From a business perspective, the massive LED capabilities at Capital One Arena will provide our partners with unprecedented ability to reach fans through innovative content.”

Joseph Bocko, President – Colosseo USA, Inc.

“An essential piece of the puzzle towards an ultimate fan experience at Capital One Arena was to create a web of digital media, where fan engagement and interactivity grab the eye of every visitor. Colosseo’s unique innovations in centerhung video board design and LED SkyRing are setting a bar in applied technologies for sports and entertainment venues of the future. Colosseo is proud to assist Capital One Arena in becoming the most advanced venue in regards to the capabilities of applied technologies.”



Explore the upgrades at CapitalOneArenaRenovation.com.

Monumental and Aramark also announced enhancements to the food and beverage experience at Capital One Arena, which include the addition of Founding Spirits, Logan’s Sausage Company, and Ben’s Chili Bowl.

Founding Spirits – farmer-owned, DC-born spirits company – creates award-winning spirits that are mindfully sourced from American farmers and distilled in the heart of Washington, DC. Located around the corner at Farmers & Distillers and led by Jon Arroyo and Bob Vanlancker, Founding Spirits invites thoughtful drinkers in DC and beyond to know their distiller and enjoy handcrafted vodka, gin, whiskey, and amaro.

Logan’s Sausage Company is a specialty maker of fine sausage in the DC metropolitan area and has been doing so for over 28 years. Fans will enjoy a wide variety of Chorizo, along with truly authentic recipes for Italian, Kielbasa, Andouille, Bratwurst and more.

Ben’s Chili Bowl will have a stand located near section 120 next to the team store and a portable stand near section 408. The stand near section 120 will feature the Chili Cheese Burger, Chili Cheese Fries, Bowl of Chili Con Carne and Chili Half Smoke. The 408 location will have Chili Half Smokes and Bowls of Chili Con Carne.

What They’re Saying About Enhancements to the Food and Beverage Experience at Capital One Arena:

Liz Noe, District Manager – Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment Division:

“We’re excited to unveil Capital One Arena’s latest food and beverage offerings, including new concepts and more local partnerships, to complement last year’s upgrades and renovations. As part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s transformation of the overall arena experience, we look forward to welcoming visitors and having them enjoy this newly elevated dining experience.”

David Touhey, President – Venues, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

“In collaboration with our partners at Aramark, we worked hard to elevate our world-class fan experience at Capital One Arena by upgrading concession stands and providing even more exciting dining options at the venue. Fans will enjoy the wide array of food and drink options as well as innovative improvements to help limit time spent in the concourses and increase time in their seats watching games and shows.”

Jim Van Stone, President/Chief Commercial Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

“A top-notch dining experience is essential to delivering a first-class fan experience. Through the use of innovation in stands such as The Exchange, enhancements to destination lounges, and the addition of D.C. staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, Logan’s Sausage Company and Founding Spirits, we continue to set the bar for in-arena culinary excellence.”

Updates during Phase II also included additional mouth-watering new concession options, expansion of luxury seating, and a refurbished destination lounge.

Newly-Designed Concessions: As part of Phase II of renovations at Capital One Arena, all 200-level concession stands received an update, including District Grill (sections 201, 216). The venue also added The Exchange (section 214) – a new marketplace concept which will have a pizza action station, two-screen self-serve beer wall, packaged wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and assorted grab n go products, salads, wraps and sandwiches as well as Tenders Love & Chicken (section 229) – a new concept offering home style-breaded chicken tenders a variety of sauces, and ranch-seasoned, hand-tossed fries. Additional partnerships with some of the top chefs in the District will continue to bring exceptional food to the fan experience.

Get Even Closer in the Ultra Club: The Ultra Club – a private, members-only space on the 200 level – received a major refresh with newly-designed décor and furniture including 120 additional premium seats, state-of-the-art entry video walls and enhanced Ultra experiences for members. Ultra Club benefits include an all-inclusive dining experience featuring world-renowned chef-inspired menus, along with complimentary beer and soft drinks.

Rebranded Devil’s Backbone Lounge: The 400 level was also updated with the introduction of Devils Backbone Lounge, open to all fans. Brewed in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Devils Backbone Brewing Company is committed to crafting award-winning beers like Vienna Lager and Eight Point IPA. This year, Devils Backbone has new releases brewed in partnership with the teams that play in Capital One Arena – Capit-Ale for the Capitals and Full Court Press Hard Cherry Lemonade for the Wizards.

Other new menu item highlights include:

Chef Boyd Velasquez 6th St. Taco Bowl at Tacos 202 (section 107)

Chicken and Mac n Cheese Waffle Cone and a foot-long hot dog loaded with bacon jam, stout caramelized onions, and German mustard at DC Selects (section 110)

El Jefe’ burger, which comes with green chili relish, gouda, queso fresco, red onion, mustard, and lettuce at Lucky Buns (now section 413)

Beef noodle bowl, peanut noodle salad, CHIKO tots, and Kimchi dog at CHIKO (section 105)

Capital One Arena is proud to partner with celebrity chefs including Danny Lee and Scott Drewno (CHIKO), Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns) and David Chang (Fuku).

Explore the full culinary experience atCapitalOneArena.com.

