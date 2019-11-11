Donald Lynn Plastow, 91, of Huntingtown passed away November 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 21, 1928 in Canton, OH to Lynnwood John and Ethelinda (Seefong) Plastow. Donald was raised in Canton, OH. He joined the United States Army on August 4, 1950 and was honorably discharged on July 27, 1951. Following his discharge, he was transferred to the National Guard and later deployed to Korea. Donald married his wife Becky in July of 1987 and they made their home in Huntingtown. He was employed as a photographer for the Veterans Administration where he photographed former presidents, services at Arlington National Cemetery, and events at the U.S. Capitol. Donald also had his picture taken with Rocky Bleier of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Hugh O’Brian, the actor who played Wyatt Earp. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 85 in Huntingtown, where he was a former post commander. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, reading David Baldacci novels, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his wife of 32 years Rebecca “Becky” Plastow, children Linda L. Bardwell and husband Larry of Massillon, OH, Dellene Foster and husband Norman of Houston, TX, Alan L. Plastow and wife Alice of Louisville, OH, Thomas Sasscer and wife Becky of Huntingtown and Gary Sasscer and wife Mickey of Leaf River, IL, grandchildren Yvette, April, Aaron, Starla, Ryan, Sommer, Ashlee, Maggie, Stephanie, Ben, Alexis, and Nicole, 23 great-grandchildren, and brother Jack M. Plastow and wife Hazel of Canton, OH.