Paul Oscar Gray, 93, of Aquasco passed away November 5, 2019 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He was born April 6, 1926 in Hillside to Oscar Richard and Mary Elizabeth (Keech) Gray. Paul was raised in Prince George’s County. He joined the United States Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Paul married Mary Catherine Greenwell in 1962 and they lived in Prince George’s County. He was employed as a butcher for A&P Grocery Store and retired in 1977. Following his retirement, Paul and his family moved to DeLand, FL where he worked for his good friends at Fairs Finer Foods for 15 years. He moved back to Maryland in 1996 to be closer to his family and settled in Lusby. He later moved to Aquasco with his daughter in 2013. While in Florida, Paul was a member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. Paul loved Christmas time, he thoroughly enjoyed Christmas shopping and decorating for the holidays. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, yard work, and taking care of his flowers.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Margaret C. Gray and sisters Frances Buck and Dorothy Fraiser. He is survived by his children Margaret “Penny” Wooddy of Chesapeake Beach and Mary Buckler and husband David of Aquasco, grandchildren Wendy, Larry, Lawren, Betsy, Briar, and Brooks, great-grandchildren Katelyn, Larry, Megan, Michelle, Emily, and Kylie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.