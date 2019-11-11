Daniel “Danny” Wayne Dewdney, 54, of Waldorf, MD passed away on November 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Danny was born in Washington, DC on December 15, 1964 to Adrien and Mary Robert. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brother, William Dewdney, II. Danny is preceded in death by his brother, William Dewdney, Jr.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Brandywine Church.

Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.

