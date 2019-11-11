Marilyn Dolores Wells Cox, 86, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Marilyn was born on January 1, 1933 in Hoopeston, Illinois. She was born into a large family of one brother and 7 sisters of which she was the second youngest and the first baby born in her home town that year.

Marilyn married Airman James Cox in June of 1950 and began a family soon afterwards. Marilyn is survived by her son & daughter in law, James (Jimmy) and Donna Cox, daughter and son in law Debbie and Rudy Rudorf, grandchildren Andi and David Crone, Gillian and Jon Bradtmueller, Kris Rudorf, great grandchildren Breanna Mead, Madison Crone, DJ Crone, Paige Bradtmueller, Jaxxon Rudorf and great-great granddaughter Jade Zelaya. She is preceded in death by her grandson Dustin Rudorf.

Marilyn was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her life passion other than the grand-babies was genealogy and writing. Upon her research and hard work, she traced our family back to the 1600’s and she has written many stories from her childhood, adulthood and being a grandmother, which was her biggest joy.

Marilyn was a stay a home mom and raised two children and a stay at home grandmother until 1984. In 1984 she accepted a position at Southern Maryland Hospital in the Linen Department and then accepted a position in the Radiology Department a few years later. In 2000 she retired and started focusing more energy into her genealogy work and visiting her family.

Marilyn will be missed and forever in our hearts.

A private family memorial will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

