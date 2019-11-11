Welfredo Salinas “Willie” DeJesus, 56, of Lexington Park, MD passed away November 2, 2019 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD.

He was born on June 30, 1963 in the Philippines to the late Pedro DeJesus and Betty Penullar DeJesus of Lexington Park, MD.

On February 28, 2011, Willie married his beloved wife, Erlinda Collado DeJesus. Together they celebrated over 8 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a Machine Operator for Corporate Press for over three dedicated years. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed watching movies that were funny and light-hearted. He was an excellent cook and prepared many delicious meals for his family, with his specialty being ribs, dinuguan, and sweet and sour pork. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his wife, Willie is also survived by his children: Winnie Mae DeJesus of Lexington Park, MD, Analyn DeJesus of Lexington Park, MD, Michelle DeJesus of Lexington Park, MD, and Wilfredo Collado of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Teresita Deere (John) of Virginia Beach, VA, Josephine Dickason of Lexington Park, MD, Edgardo DeJesus (Mely) of the Philippines, Richardo DeJesus (Melita) of Lexington Park, MD, Noel DeJesus (Charina) of the Philippines, Victor DeJesus (Belinda) of Lexington Park, MD, and Antonio DeJesus (Brenda) of Lexington Park, MD, Julie DeJesus of Lexington Park, MD; his grandson, Aaron Ray Hermosilla of Lexington Park, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her father, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Ramil DeJesus.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service of 7:00 p.m at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Marco Schad on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will following in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Richardo DeJesus, Noel DeJesus, Victor DeJesus, Antonio DeJesus, Wilfredo Collado, Benjie Hermosilla, and Carlo Deere.

