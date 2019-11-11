Ottie Franklin Gates, 86, of Charlotte Hall, formerly of Tazewell, VA passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Joyce Price Gates, by his side on November 6, 2019.

Born on December 6, 1932, in Bartley, WV, he was the son of the late Creed F. and Mammie (Gravely) Gates. He entered the US Army in 1952 where he proudly served his country during the Korean War till 1954 and was in the reserves for a total of eight (8) years. Following his enlistment in the US Army, Mr. Gates worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for various construction companies and as a Landfill attendant at the Oakville Transfer Station until he retired in 2017. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. He was the President of the Chopticon Choral Boosters from 1987-1989 and volunteered with the Chopticon Band Boosters hauling flag equipment during that time. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football, woodworking and being with his pride and joy, “Papa’s Girls”.

Ottie is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five (55) years, Joyce A. Gates; daughter Christina A. Gates Gray (Michael); twin granddaughters, Alexis and Michayla Gray; and brother, Frank Gates of Frederick, MD and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Creed Gates, Eugene Gates, Richard Gates, and Harry Lee Gates; sisters, Emma Holtsclaw, Goldie Vestal, and Mary Magdalene Gates.

The family will receive friends for Ottie’s visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Bean officiating on November 12, 2019 also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Interment will be Thursday November 14, 2019 at 1pm at Grandview Memory Gardens, 38659 Governor G C Peery Hwy, Bluefield, VA 24605.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements are made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.