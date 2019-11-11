Ann “Darlene” Cooper, 66 of Avenue, MD passed away on November 4, 2019 in Abell, MD. Born May 18, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Esther and Daryl Aloysius Pilkerton.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband James Larry Cooper, Sr. on July 21, 2003.

She is survived by her son James Larry Cooper, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, siblings; Daryl A. (Barbara) Pilkerton, Sr. of Hollywood, MD, Cecil D. (Pat) Pilkerton of Fayetteville, NC, Richard W. (Connie) Pilkerton of Callaway, MD and Debra J. (Roy) Fedders of Dameron, MD. Also survived by her God-Daughter Cheryl Russell who the family would like to give a special thank you to for being there every step of the way.

Darlene was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, she graduated from Chopticon High School in 1972, she was a Homemaker and an avid crafter.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM in Holy Angels Church, Avenue, MD with Father Michal Sajnog officiating.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Tommy Lundregan, Guy Clarke, Bobby Dalrymple, Ronnie Lyon, J.L. Russell and Richard Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be: Johnny Quade, Eddie Dalrymple, Michael Gray, Wally Dalrymple, Richard Pilkerton, Jr. and Tim Norris