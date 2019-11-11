Warren Louis “W.L. Wince, 99 of Piney Point, MD, passed away on November 6, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born February 27, 1920 in Flint Hill, VA, he was the son of the late Ada Rutherford Wince and Daniel Wince.

Warren was the loving husband of the late Mildred Elizabeth Eberle Wince whom he married on November 6, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD and preceded him in death on January 1, 2008.

He is survived by his children: Judith (John) Nelson of Lexington Park, MD, Louis (Linda) Wince of Dumfries, VA, Sheila (George) Morris of Land O’ Lakes, FL and Donald(Patricia) Wince of Valley Le, MD, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and sister-in-law Donna Estep.

Warren was preceded in death by his siblings: Della Grimsley, Horace Wince, William Wince, Daniel Wince, Woodrow Wince, George Wince, Robert Wince, Clarence Wince, Mattie Wince and Lucy Surface, also predeceased by his sister-in-law Mary Yingst.

Warren graduated from Washington High School in 1938, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1939 to 1945, during WWII, and the South Pacific Campaign, he was a Navy Shellback, Torpedo Specialist his decorations included the American Defense Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, American Area Ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific Area ribbon with one Bronze Star. He was a Refrigeration/ AC Mechanic for the U.S. Navy Public Works at Patuxent River, MD retiring in 1975 after 36 years of service. He belonged to the St. Mary’s County Softball Hall of Fame 1984, the VFW, and NARF.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. George Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD with Father Oliver McGrady officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Jeffrey Schroeder, James Sellers, Dale Wince, Jay Wince, Brandon Wince and Kevin Wince. Honorary pallbearer will be: Justin Wince.

Contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church/Second District Fire Dept. and Hospice of St. Mary’s.