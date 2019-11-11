Nancy Jane Ingvalson, 83

Nancy Jane Ingvalson, age 83 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, died on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her daughters.

Nancy was a Retail Manager for 45 plus years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.

She was the daughter of Thomas and Malvina Dorothy Wyatt.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Calisti (Tom), Karon Powell, and Mary Ellen Jones Herbert (Fred); her grandchildren, Aimee Mattera and Stephen Jones; and her great-grandchildren, Riley Maker and Isabelle Mustin.

Visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name are asked to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.