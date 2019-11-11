Lisa Kay Dalton, 50, was called to rest peacefully among the heavenly angels on Monday November 4th 2019.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Marsha Ellen McCauley Gendron; her father and stepmother, Dave and Marilynn Dalton; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Alycia Dalton; her nephew, Cole Dalton; and her nieces, Taylor and Ashlyn Dalton. Lisa was preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Gendron. In addition to her immediate family, Lisa was deeply loved by her extended community of aunts, uncles, cousins, and her beloved cats, Gracie, Beautiful Eyes, Casper, and Goldie.

Lisa lived life in brilliant color, caring deeply for others and always willing to capture the life and the smile of another with her many camera shots. With her compassionate and generous heart, she loved being around children, a hug, or the sound of her contagious laughter was never far from reach. Lisa was often called the Animal Whisperer because of her love and gentle care she gave to all animals she encountered. Heaven has truly gained a shining gift for all eternity.

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses and all staff at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and also MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in the last several months for their loving care of Lisa Kay.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.