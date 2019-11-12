Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash that Occurred in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the inner loop of I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded on a report of a pedestrian crash in the area I-495 and Allentown Road in Temple Hills, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a female who has yet to be positively identified, was standing on the highway in the second lane from the left.

Troopers at the scene report there were no disabled vehicles in the vicinity of the crash to indicate the victim had been driving a vehicle that had become disabled.

Investigators believe that the victim was struck by a GMC Yukon, whose driver remained at the scene of the crash. The driver told investigators he tried to avoid striking the victim but was unable to avoid hitting her.

So far no charges have been filed in this case.

The victim, a 40-year-old female, was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures in the area of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301- 568-8101.