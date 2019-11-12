Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Dryer Fire in Great Mills

November 12, 2019

On Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to 45955 Foxchase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story apartment complex with smoke showing from the apartment middle of the row.

Firefighters quickly made entry into the second floor apartment and found a fire in the dryer, with no extensions.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.


This entry was posted on November 12, 2019 at 8:52 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Dryer Fire in Great Mills

  1. Nosy one on November 12, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    I was wondering where the tower truck was going!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.