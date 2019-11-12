Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Dryer Fire in Great Mills

On Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to 45955 Foxchase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story apartment complex with smoke showing from the apartment middle of the row.

Firefighters quickly made entry into the second floor apartment and found a fire in the dryer, with no extensions.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

