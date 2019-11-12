Police in Charles County Arrest Three Suspects in Home Invasion

November 12, 2019
On November 8, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Stump Neck Road in Indian Head for the report of a home invasion and stabbing.

The caller advised two males broke into the house armed with a rifle, handgun, and knife and demanded money and property.

During the robbery, a 47-year-old resident was stabbed several times. The suspects fled with the victims’ property and they also stole the victims’ car.

As patrol officers responded, they observed a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the car, they observed the stolen property and other evidence linking the occupants to the case.

Johnathan Spencer Phillips, 18, of Waldorf, Daquan Isaiah Skinner, 18 of Washington, D.C., and Antone Jacoby Coleman, 18, no fixed address, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, home invasion and other related charges.

The victim of the stabbing was flown to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation and determined the robbery was not random. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.


5 Responses to Police in Charles County Arrest Three Suspects in Home Invasion

  1. Anonymous on November 12, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Enough is enough . Hang these pieces of excrement by the neck until they are dead .

    Reply
  2. Don’t miss Md. on November 12, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    I’m glad I don’t pay taxes in this F’d up state anymore.

    Reply
  3. Ha on November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Duh-quan…

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 12, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Hang em high pos

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on November 12, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    18 years old and already heading for a life of crime.

    Wonder if they are back on the streets yet?

    Reply

