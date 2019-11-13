Driver Injured, Two Adults and Five Animals Displaced After Vehicle Hits House in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at approximately 10:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Pink Hill Lane in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a house with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the front of a residence, with no entrapment.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two adults and five animals were displaced by the crash, and is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

