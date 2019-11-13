First Responders Across Southern Maryland Stay Busy Due to Inclement Weather

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway with no entrapment.

One patient was transported by an ambulance from Calvert County to an area hospital with minor injuries, and two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Abell Street in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a minor crash involving three vehicles in the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at approximately 11:52 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 10 minutes.

One patient was transported by an ambulance from Calvert County to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

One patient was transported by an ambulance from Charles County to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

