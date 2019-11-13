Vehicle Complete Loss After Malfunction Causes Fire in Waldorf

On Saturday, November 9, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m., ten firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3799 Merseyside Place in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2018 Chevrolet Impala with fire showing from the engine compartment.

The owner is identified as Erika Hunter. The vehicle was deemed a loss of $27,000.00

A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911. The investigation determined the fire was accidental and occurred as a result of a component malfunction within the engine compartment.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

