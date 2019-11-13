Maryland State Police Make Drug Arrest in Lexington Park, Recover Stolen Handgun

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Central South Region Narcotics Division responded to a predetermined location in St. Mary’s County for the purposes of conducting a controlled purchase of heroin from a heroin distributor known only as Josh.

Police made contact with a confidential informant (CI) that was able to contact Josh on his cell phone. Josh answered the phone call from the CI, at which time an agreement was met for the sale of a predetermined amount of heroin. Josh then directed the CI to a location in the Lexington Park area. Police units responded to the location and conducted surveillance of the buy taking place. The CI was also able to advise that Josh lived on Ronald Drive, in Lexington Park. Investigators also responded to the area of Ronald Drive, to conduct surveillance.

As investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of Ronald Drive a female was observed leaving the town home. The female was observed getting into a silver 2012 Nissan Altima, with a second female. Within a few minutes, the Nissan was observed meeting the CI. The CI was observed talking with the female driver and advised that they had purchased the heroin from the female, who was driving the vehicle. The CI advised the female was Josh’s wife. The CI advised she has transported and sold drugs for Josh in the past. The CI advised the second female in the vehicle was the daughter of the female. The registered owner of the vehicle was Lawanda Bertina Ford, 43, of Lexington Park. A picture of Ford was shown to the CI at which time they positively identified Ford as the female who sold them the heroin.

Further investigation into the vehicle history revealed that Joshua Alexander Mason, 36, of Lexington Park, had recently been stopped by local law enforcement. To include an arrest for cocaine. A picture of Mason was shown to the CI, at which time they positively identified Mason as Josh. Investigators who originally observed Ford leave the residence in the Nissan remained in the area of the Ronald Drive address. Investigators observed Ford return to the residence after the buy, and walk back into the townhouse.

On September 13, 2019, police responded to Mason and Ford’s known address on Ronald Drive, in Lexington Park, to execute search and seizure warrants. At approximately 9:30 a.m., investigators were able to make contact with Ford, who was exiting the residence. Ford was detained without incident. Investigators then responded to the front door of the residence and made entry. Immediately after entering the residence, Mason was detained without incident. Police responded to the second floor of the residence at which point a male, later identified as Davante Daris Brooks, 26, was detained without incident in a guest bedroom.

Police searched the bedroom, which was occupied by Brooks, and located a unloaded Sig Sauer .380 handgun and a magazine under a mattress. The Sig Sauer serial number was relayed to the MSP Leonardtown barrack and run through NCIC. The Sig Sauer was found to be stolen through a case handled by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office earlier in 2019. A silver and black digital scale was also located under the mattress beside the Sig Sauer. A backpack, containing seven rounds of .380 ammunition was located in the closet of the bedroom. Brooks Cell phone, which was lying on the bedroom mattress, was also seized.

In the kitchen, police located a Remington 870 .12-gauge shotgun on top of the kitchen cabinets. The barrel of the shotgun had been sawed off as well as the buttstock removed. The total overall length of the shotgun was 18 inches and the barrel length was 12 inches. An additional amount of miscellaneous ammunition to include .12 gauge ammunition was also located in a kitchen drawer, which was in close proximity to the shotgun. A small red plastic baggie and an orange pill bottle both containing a small amount of marijuana was located in a kitchen drawer. A blender containing a large amount of white powder was located in a kitchen cabinet by the sink. The white powder was tested and indicated the presence of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 33 grams.

Investigators searched the outside of the property and located the sawed-off buttstock from the Remington in the fenced in backyard. The shotgun set screw was located in front of the residence by the Nissan.

Investigators searched the Nissan and located a cell phone along with two .12-gauge rounds of ammunition.

The Maryland Gun Center was able to advise that both Mason and Brooks are prohibited from owning/possessing both firearms and ammunition.

Joshua Alexander Mason, 36, and Davante Daris Brooks, 26, both of Lexington Park, were each charged with the following:

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST NARCOTICS

CDS DIST-NARCOTICS

MANUFACTURE CDS – NARCOTICS

CDS: COM NUIS: DIST. NARCOTICS

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

FIREARM/DRUG TRAFFIC CRIME

CDS-POSS OF FIREARMS

POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION

FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION

RIFLE/SHOTGUN:UNREGISTERED

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

Lawanda Bertina Ford, 43, of Lexington Park was charged with the following:

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST NARCOTICS

MANUFACTURE CDS – NARCOTICS

FIREARM/DRUG TRAFFIC CRIME

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA