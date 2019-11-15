Applications for the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award Now Available

Applications for the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Charles County by contacting info@zontacharlescounty.org.

The goal of the YWPA Award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.

Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and their community, as well as the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The YWPA Award program looks to the young women of today to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Applications are due by March 1, 2020. Applicants aged 16-19 on April 1st, studying at a high school, college or university in Southern Maryland, or who are studying elsewhere but are residents of Southern Maryland at the time of application, are eligible to apply.

The YWPA Award is funded through voluntary contributions to the Zonta International Foundation. More information about the award, as well as the 2020 application, can be found at foundation.zonta.org/ywpaaward.

The Zonta Club of Charles County Area is a member of Zonta International (www.zonta.org), a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 29,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$41.2 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities, and safe living conditions.

