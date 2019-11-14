AUDIO: Head-on Collision Involving STS Bus in Leonardtown Sends Five to Hospital

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Heritage Drive in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving a bus, with one patient possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a SUV and an STS Bus involved in a head-on style collision with one subject severely trapped in the SUV. One other vehicle on the scene was damaged, however, it is unknown if they were involved in the crash, or if the vehicle was hit with debri.

Firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department extricated the patient in approximately 5 minutes.

Five patients were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses driving behind the vehicle prior to the crash reported the driver was driving very erratically, weaving in and out of lanes while heading Northbound on Point Lookout Road, almost striking multiple vehicles head-on.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

