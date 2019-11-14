AUDIO: Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 Assists in Spotting, Rescuing Woman Who Fell Into Water at Cobb Island Pier

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 11:13 p.m., the Charles County 911 center received a call from the St. Mary’s County 911 center, reporting a person in the water near the Ledo’s Pizza in Cobb Island.

Charles County 911 immediately dispatched the “person in the water” assignment and brought 36 fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.

Units from Cobb Island arrived on the scene in the area of 12364 Neale Sound Drive in Cobb Island, to confirm a female had fallen in the water next to the pier adjacent to Ledo’s Pizza.



Two divers from Cobb Island, with the assistance from Bel Alton Volunteers entered the waterway surrounding the pier attempting to locate the subject.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was dispatched, and assisted with lighting the area and infrared camera. Minutes later, Trooper 7 notified “command” they had spotted the female subject on the pier pylons near where crews were attempting to locate.

Crews swiftly made contact with the female subject who was conscious and alert. A special thanks to the crew on Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 for their response and recovery assistance.

The water temperature was reported to be near 50°F, the woman was in the water for over 40 minutes. Firefighters rescued the woman around 12:03 a.m.

The female and her companion were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/