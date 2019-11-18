Detectives in Calvert County Identify and Apprehend Theft Suspect

November 18, 2019
Sherman Oswald Holland, 51 of Prince Frederick

Over the last few months, Detectives of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) have been investigating numerous reports of theft from unlocked vehicles in the Huntingtown, Maryland area.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, detectives executed numerous search and seizure warrants and an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for these crimes.

The suspect has been identified as Sherman Oswald Holland, 51 of Prince Frederick, MD. Holland has been charged with one count of Felony Theft and five counts of Rogue and Vagabond.

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Yates at (410) 535 2800 ext. 2181.

