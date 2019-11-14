The Calvert Marine Museum Announces Participation in the 2020 Combined Federal Campaign

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) has officially launched and the Calvert Marine Museum Society is on the list of participating organizations eligible for donations. Federal employees can elect to pledge their support for the development of education programs and exhibits at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland.

Donate now online at www.bit.ly//CFCatCMM and designate 21846. Federal employees may also designate 21846 on their federal agency pledge forms.

The Calvert Marine Museum collects, preserves, researches, and interprets the cultural and natural history of Southern Maryland. Established in 1970 in a modest facility, the museum moved to its present nine-acre site in 1975 and is committed to the preservation and interpretation of three themes: regional paleontology, estuarine life of the tidal Patuxent River and adjacent Chesapeake Bay, and maritime history of these waters.

Dedicated to preserving Southern Maryland heritage, the museum’s educational programs serve over 25,000 people each year. Visitation topped 87,000 last year and that number grows consistently. The waterfront location and nearby Calvert Cliffs provide the perfect setting for the environmental and cultural interpretation of the Patuxent River, Chesapeake Bay, and surrounding area.

Join with colleagues and co-workers to form a powerful community of caring and pledge your support for the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area.

