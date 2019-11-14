Margaret Geraldine Dudding, 80, of Indian Head, MD and formerly of Clinton, MD, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center.

Born July 17, 1939 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late George King and Amy (Clark) King. She was a homemaker.

Margaret is survived by her husband Wayne Dudding whom she married on April 3, 1957 in Arlington, VA; her children, Marie MacDonald of Sioux Falls, SD, Brenda Jones of Indian Head, MD, Wesley Dudding of Louisburg, NC, Michael Dudding of Clinton, MD, Vicki Dudding of Sioux Falls, SD and Linda Bearor of Lusby, MD; twenty grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Bertha, Richard and Ernest.

A Life Celebration Service will be conducted by Phillip O. Mahoney, Jr. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 29855 Eldorado Farm Lane, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.