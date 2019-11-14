Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Possible Police Impersonator

On November 10 at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Middletown Road near Rocky Place in Bennsville, for the report of suspicious activity. A male called 9-1-1 and said a man driving a car with a spotlight and flashing blue lights pulled him over.

The driver indicated the man was wearing what appeared to be a dark-colored uniform. When the man approached the driver, he told the driver he was speeding. He then got back into his car and left. The driver described the man as African American, 5’8” and slightly overweight.

The driver was not able to provide any other details. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the vehicle. Further, a computer check revealed there were no traffic stops reported in that area and there have not been any similar reports.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC M. O’Shields at (301) 609-6557. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

