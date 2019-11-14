The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Witnesses to Rollover Crash That Seriously Injured One Adult and Two Children in La Plata

November 14, 2019

On November 9, 2019, at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Radio Station Road in La Plata, for the report of a motor vehicle crash reported serious, with one vehicle overturned, on fire, with subjects trapped.

Prior to police arrival, two children, ages 2 and 7, were removed from the vehicle by passersby.

The driver, who was trapped, was extricated by members of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned, and then struck trees.

The children were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver was flown to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact M/Cpl. Jason Hopkins at (301) 932-2222.


This entry was posted on November 14, 2019 at 5:33 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Witnesses to Rollover Crash That Seriously Injured One Adult and Two Children in La Plata

  1. tiredofthesepeople on November 14, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Distracted driving and speed……….When will people learn ? ………

    Reply
  2. Obviously not paying attention to driving on November 14, 2019 at 9:43 am

    What were you doing that caused you to cross the centerline, leave the roadway, strike a ditch, overturn, and then strike trees?…with TWO children under your charge?!

    Reply
  3. Heyoooo on November 14, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Time to ban Radio Station Rd. Too many accidents

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.