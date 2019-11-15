St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Weekend

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County Government offices will reopen Monday, December 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers, and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. However, the Landfill, Convenience Centers, and STS will be open for normal business hours the day before Wednesday, Nov. 27, and the day after Friday, Nov. 29.

The SSTAP will not operate Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, it will resume regular operating hours Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, and 29. All library locations will reopen Saturday, Nov. 30, for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, and there will be no Home-Delivered Meals deliveries. The centers will reopen for normal operations Monday, December 2.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed Thursday, November 28. The museums will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 29, 30, and December 1, from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.