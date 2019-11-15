American Legion Bluegrass Features Return of The Larry Stephenson Band!

The 15th year of the Bluegrass concerts at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD, continue on Sunday December 1 with The Larry Stephenson Band. Host and promoter, Jay Armsworthy has put together a series of some of the top names in Bluegrass music. Partnering with the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion is located on the corner of MD Rt. 381 & 231 in Hughesville, MD. Doors open at Noon and the show starts at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20.00 per person and children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.

ALWAYS a Southern Maryland favorite, playing several times for the series as well as last year’s L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival and Bluegrass for Hospice, Larry Stephenson seems to always gain new fans to his music.

The award-winning Larry Stephenson Band has been entertaining audiences for 30 years including their numerous performances on the Grand Ole Opry, RFD-TV and headlining festivals and concerts across the US and Canada. Highly regarded as one of Bluegrass music’s most recognizable and finest high lead vocalist, Larry Stephenson is a Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame member and 5-time Society for The Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Male Vocalist of the year. They also inducted Stephenson into their Hall of Greats in 2018. With numerous IBMA and SPBGMA nominations and awards, Larry records on his own label, Whysper Dream Music.

Raised just over the river in King George, VA, Larry started playing mandolin at age 5 and by 11 he was making his first recording. He credits the rich music scene of Virginia and Washington, DC for much of his musical success, having seen and heard the first-generation bluegrass performers in person and on radio while working with Cliff Waldron and Leon Morris. In 1979, Larry went to work with Bill Harrell and The Virginians for 4 ½ years and then in June of 1983 went to work with The Bluegrass Cardinals and stayed for 5-½ year.

During the career of the Larry Stephenson Band, they have released 18 albums with signature songs in their vast catalog including “Patches”, “Yes, I See God”, “Clinch Mountain Mystery”, “Many Hills of Time”, “The Knoxville Girl”, “The Knoxville Boy”, “The Pretty Blue Dress”, “I Should’ve Called” and “The Violet and The Rose”. Throughout his 30 years of fronting his own band, and over 40 years as a major touring performer, the Larry Stephenson Band have fast become in demand at churches and gospel concerts. They have 5 all gospel recordings.

The Larry Stephenson Band will be appearing on Sunday December 1 at the American Legion in Hughesville, MD. The show starts at 2:00 pm and the doors open at Noon. Tickets are $20.00 per person. There will be food and beverages available for a separate price. To order tickets in advance, send check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, P.O. Box 741, California, MD 20619. Tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, non-perishable food donations are accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegass.com or call 301-737-3004.

The next shows in the series will be: January 19, 2020 ~ Carolina Blue; February 16, 2020 ~ Returning again with his traditional sound, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers; March 22, 2020 ~ The Bluegrass group of side pickers, Sideline; and April 5, 2020 ~ Closing out the series is a fairly new group, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

